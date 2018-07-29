Sharjah Police holds press conference to launch sixth suburbs championship

Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department thanked the Department of Suburb and Rural Affairs, the official sponsors, the sub-sponsors and the partners for their continued support for the success of the activities offered by Sharjah Police, the championship aims to attract young people during the summer vacation and spend their free time in things that are useful to them. The championship also aims to achieve the goal of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing security and safety.

The tournament includes many associated events and there will be almost daily prizes for withdrawals upon entry.

Awards were awarded to the participating of the first place on the amount of AED 25000 and AED 20000 for the second place, while the third place receives AED 15000.