Sharjah Police honours Zainab Al Blooshi for humanitarian initiative

Sharjah 24: Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, honoured Zainab Al Blooshi, Emirati, for her humanitarian initiative in treating the injured in a traffic accident that took place on Mleiha Street in Sharjah, until the arrival of National Ambulance.
Brigadier General Mohammed Al Obed said that Sharjah Police General Command is keen to honour the collaborators for their sincere efforts in serving the community.
Brigadier General Al Obed also praised Mrs. Zainab Al Blooshi and wished her success.