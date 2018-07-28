Al Barout boosts ACP-ACCD cooperation

This came at the conclusion of Al Barout’s visit to Cairo following his separate meetings with the In-charge of the Arab Parliament, Abdel Azim Al-Babli and Dr. Hussein Al-Baylai, Secretary-General of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) and discussed mutual cooperation between the two parliaments.

He also met with engineer Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General with whom he discussed the foundation steps and plans of the Arab Parliament.

Al Barout expressed appreciation at the role and continuous endeavour of the Arab parliament in strengthening the democratic concepts and values in the Arab World and enhancing cooperation among the Arab World’s peoples to achieve peace, development and solidarity noting that the Arab Children's Parliament is the nucleus for preparing Arab future leaders to take responsibility in serving their various countries and carry out their duties toward crucial and decisive issues.

He also discussed cooperation by highlighting the child's needs and discussing his educational, health and cultural issues in a way that deepens the spirit of belonging and openness to the cultures and arts of other nations.