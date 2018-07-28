SEWA organises a training programme on client’s satisfaction excellence strategies

The programme is part of SEWA’s integrated plan to train more than 1500 employees in various departments to raise their competence, in cooperation with the Human Resources Department and renowned local and world specialised companies. In addition, the programme aims to train more than 100 students.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA stated that the training strategy of the Authority aims to provide all the necessary resources for training and qualifying the employees to develop their abilities and skills so as to improve the working methods and to stay abreast of the best international systems. The Authority is also keen on preparing training programmes for students to qualify them for the labour market, Al Leem added.