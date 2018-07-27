‘Khatam Al Melaha’ director honours graduates

Sharjah 24: Mohammed Al Ra’isi, Director of the Customs Centre of Khatam Al Melaha Border, witnessed the closing ceremony of the basic course for customs officers and inspectors organised by Sharjah Department of Seaports and Customs in cooperation with the Sharjah Police Science Academy at the theatre of the UAE Border Post in Kalba.
Addressing the 22 graduates, Al Ra’isi stressed the importance of acquiring knowledge to enhance and promote performance hailing Sharjah Customs’ keenness to expand strategic partnerships with the aim of promoting its cadres at Sharjah’s land, sea and air ports. 
 
Congratulating the graduates, he wished them good luck in safeguarding the acquisitions of the homeland through their work as first line of defence each in his respective position.
 
He also thanked the Sharjah Police Science Academy and the Sharjah Police General Command for their valuable cooperation in actuating the strategic partnership between customs, police and academia, all that have direct impact on the security system of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates at large.
 
At the end of the ceremony, Al Ra’isi presented the graduates with their certificates.