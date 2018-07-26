SSSD, Sharjah Child Protection Network discusses forms of child abuse

The session which was held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted experts in the field of child protection. Speakers at the session highlighted the most important forms of child abuse, calling for raising awareness among families on the rights of the child and how to protect him from abuse, and to advise parents on ways to detect abuse and how to deal with the situation properly.the session also addressed the child abuse in the school environment and ways to raise the awareness of teachers and specialists on the rights of the child.