Ibrahim Al Jarwan: 103 minute- total moon eclipse

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Jarwan pointed out that the moon eclipse will start with the moon entering the semi-shade zone . A partial eclipse precedes the total phase of the eclipse at 10:24 PM, explaining that the total lunar eclipse will start at 11:30 PM reaching its peak at 00:22 after midnight and will end at 01:13 AM. The partial lunar eclipse will start again 02:19 AM with the eclipse completely ending when the moon emerges from semi-shade zone at 03:29.

He explained that the sky will also see the emergence of four of our solar system’s planets simultaneously, namely: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, which all can be seen with the naked eye.

During the long total phase of the July 27, 2018, the moon will turn red from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere onto the moon’s surface.

Most of the Arab Region, Central Asia, East and West Africa, South America and Europe will witness the eclipse.