Sharjah briefs Arab League on establishment of Arab Children's Parliament

This came during the meeting held in Cairo, Egypt, with His Excellency Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi, the Secretary-General of the Arab Children's Parliament, in the presence of several other dignitaries.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to speed up the completion of establishing the Arab Children's Parliament.

For his part, His Excellency Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi lauded the distinguished efforts of Aboul-Gheit, and his crucial role in enabling the emirate of Sharjah to receive the official accreditation from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as world's first child-friendly city.

During the meeting, Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi briefed Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on the directives of the emirate of Sharjah to establish the headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament.

Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi continues his talks with all relevant parties to establish the headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament in Sharjah.