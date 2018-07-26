Sharjah Police seize 20kg of hashish, 1,300 Tramadol pills

Commenting on this, Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, director of Sharjah Police Operations praised the efforts of Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, appreciating their adequate performance, their efficiency at thwarting the trafficking attempt, and their insistence on accomplishing the mission with great vigor, despite the various challenges they faced.

Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Asam, director of the police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, said that the police have received information about a man who worked for a drug dealer based outside the country and his intention to traffic in narcotic substances in the UAE. The Sharjah Police raided the suspect’s home after they verified the accuracy of the information.

Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Asam confirmed that the Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department has a consistent strategy that reflects the vision and determination of the wise leadership to combat all kinds of crimes that could impact the safety and security of the society.