Sharjah Police seize 20kg of hashish, 1,300 Tramadol pills

  • Thursday 26, July 2018 in 1:44 PM
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with Port Khalid Customs Centre, have foiled two separate attempts by three drug smugglers from Asian nationalities, man and two women. The Sharjah Police seized 20kg of hashish, 1,300 Tramadol pills, and 50 grams of crystal meth in two operations.
Commenting on this, Brigadier General Mohammad Rashid Bayat, director of Sharjah Police Operations praised the efforts of Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, appreciating their adequate performance, their efficiency at thwarting the trafficking attempt, and their insistence on accomplishing the mission with great vigor, despite the various challenges they faced.
 
Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Asam, director of the police’s Anti-Narcotics Department, said that the police have received information about a man who worked for a drug dealer based outside the country and his intention to traffic in narcotic substances in the UAE. The Sharjah Police raided the suspect’s home after they verified the accuracy of the information.
 
Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Asam confirmed that the Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department has a consistent strategy that reflects the vision and determination of the wise leadership to combat all kinds of crimes that could impact the safety and security of the society.