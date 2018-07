His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the exhibition comes in line with the Authority's strategy, aiming to provide an opportunity for several women to acquaint themselves with the best marketing strategies and tactics for marketing their products.

Mariam Obeid Bin Hashim, Director of Common Services Department at SEWA, said that the exhibition included several of the families handmade and household products.