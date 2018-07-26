Sharjah DHR organises a training programme for several students to refine their talents

Being organised for four consecutive weeks, the programme attracted 237 school and university students.

The training programme aims to enhance several students' self-confidence, help them to create academic self-perceptions, and develop the professional cadre of young Emiratis.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of DHR, stressed that the summer training programme comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the best opportunity for youths in all fields.

Commenting on this, Dr. Tariq Bin Khadem praised the role of the partners and government institutions in the Emirate, which supports the programme and enhances its outputs for a better future labor market.