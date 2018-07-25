Sharjah Police, SNOC enhance security of petroleum installations

  • During the meeting
  • Group Photo
Sharjah 24: In the framework of extending bridges of communication and cooperation with the institutions in the Emirate, Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Bayat, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police General Command, met a delegation from Sharjah National Oil Corporation, SNOC.
Headed by Engineer Hatem Al-Mosa, CEO of SNOC, the SNOC’s delegation and the Sharjah Police discussed ways of boosting the security of petroleum installations , in the presence of several other dignitaries.
 
The meeting aims at developing cooperation between the two sides and enhancing the security of petroleum installations by developing the latest methods used in the field of safety, in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Interior, MOI.
 
In conclusion, the two sides exchanged commemorative shields, reaffirming their continued cooperation and joint coordination.