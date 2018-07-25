Best offers in Sharjah summer festival 2018

    During the Sharjah summer festival 2018
    His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa
Sharjah 24: After two weeks of attractive events and competitive discounts and prices, Sharjah Summer Festival continues to offer a wide range of exciting activities and huge discounts at the emirate’s various shopping malls. The Sharjah summer festival 2018 will last until August 31st.
His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, said that the Authority has launched several innovative programs and activities within the Sharjah Summer Festival, to achieve Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021.
 
His Excellency Al Midfa added that Sharjah Summer Festival, being one of the most important tourist event, will enhance the tourism sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, affirming the emirate pioneering position as a leading destination in family tourism.
 
Sharjah City Center, Mega Mall, Sahara Centre, and Zero 6 mall offer discounts of up to 75%. The Authority also has been offering valuable prizes, such as cars and flight tickets to international fashion destinations, for instance New York, Paris and Milan.