Barout Al Barodi, Al Junaibi discuss completion of Arab Children's Parliament’s establishment in Sharjah

Aimed at boosting efforts to complete the establishment of the Parliament in the Emirate of Sharjah, the meeting was held in preparation for a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, to brief him on plans to establish the Arab Children's Parliament.

During the meeting, Al Junaibi has praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in establishing the Arab Children's Parliament and preparing the Emirate of Sharjah to host the establishment of its headquarters.

Al Junaibi also pointed out that under the directives and wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has made numerous achievements to empower children, enabling Sharjah to host the seat of the Arab Children's Parliament.

Al Junaibi further added that the emirate of Sharjah continues its efforts to empower the next generations who will serve their countries and become the leaders of the future.

Under the leadership of President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirate has been able to attract several international institutions, thanks to the strong relations between the UAE and all countries.