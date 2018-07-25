SEWA organises ICT Governance Forum

In line with the SEWA’s keenness to be a sustainable and innovative enterprise, the Authority has organised this Forum, aiming to promote joint cooperation with members of the community , join forces for the implementation and dissemination of the governance, and benefit from the pilot experiences in the application of the rules of governance.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in achieving leadership excellence, and as part of its achievements to implement its objectives, Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stressed that the Authority spares no efforts to develop the best practices of effective governance in all its operations and activities, which contributes in strengthening the basis of their competitiveness.

This has contributed to the achievement of positive results and a significant enhancement of its competitiveness, which translates the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to strengthen the system of the Government action and support the development plans in various sectors.

Commenting on this, Dr. Rashid Al Leem has explained that the Authority is keen to exchange information and apply the latest global practices in this area to establish a modern efficient and effective infrastructure.

Engineer Eman Al Khayyal, Head of Information and Communication Technology Department at the SEWA , said that the organisation of the Forum under the slogan of governance, comes within the framework of the SEWA’s efforts to raise awareness on the importance of the governance’s role in regulating business procedures and enhancing competitiveness. Al Khayyal also confirmed that the Authority applied the concepts of governance through linking all technical and administrative departments to an integrated system.

A large number of experts, specialists and representatives of government agencies and private companies attended the Forum.