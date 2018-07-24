‘Parents Council’ highlights the importance of caring for the talented

The course was attended by a number of officials and heads of departments in Sharjah.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Jassim Al Mazmi, Chairman of the Sharjah Parents’ Council, said that the course dealt with the definition and characteristics of the talented and their needs in addition to education, innovation and creative thinking.

Al Mazmi added that the course aims to highlight the importance of educating parents about the needs of young people in the era of speed and knowledge and how to harness the enormous information in the development of the talented.