SCFA’s HED launches ‘Health and Tourism’ campaign

Themed “Umbrella”, the world's first online health and tourism campaign aims to raise awareness about some wrong health practices during the summer and spread the culture of using umbrellas.

The previous editions of the annual campaign, held as part of the vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, have reached out more than 6 million followers on the social media networking sites.

Details about the campaign were announced during a press conference held at the SCFA, attended by Iman Rashid Saif, Director of Health Education, Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs; Majed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Director of local promotion department at Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), sponsors, and media representatives.

Iman Rashid Saif said that this year’s campaign focuses on raising awareness about the concept and problems of heat exhaustion and ways of protection in addition to enlightening people on how to deal with high temperatures and advising tourists and visitors on the best and suitable places to visit during the summer.

The campaign includes an array of educational workshops, free check-ups, and games and other recreational shows as well as competitions and activities which will be hosted by several sites in the emirate including Al Majaz Waterfront, Culture Palace, National Park and other sites across the emirate.