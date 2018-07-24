SMAAD organises heat exhaustion campaign in Khorfakkan

Targeted 50 labourers of Khorfakkan Municipality, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the negative dangers of heat exhaustion among all members of the community, especially workers who are exposed to direct sunlight.

His Excellency Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department emphasised that the SMAAD continues to provide awareness-raising lectures on risks of heat exhaustion and methods of prevention.

For her part, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality praised the efforts of the Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, SMAAD, stressing the importance of such initiatives in raising the awareness of health among workers.