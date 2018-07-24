SEC adopts SIAA’s recommendations

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the report of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, SIAA, on the traffic and transport at Sharjah International Airport.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA), said that the Authority is keen to provide the best services and facilities for the travellers and arriving passengers at the Sharjah International Airport.

His Excellency Al Midfa concluded by introducing a number of recommendations that enhance and develop the various services provided for enhancing passenger traffic at Sharjah International Airport

During the meeting, The Council adopted the Authority’s recommendations, which will enhance the position of Sharjah International Airport regionally and internationally.

In the framework of the Council's keenness to follow up the progress of the implemented projects in different cities and regions across the Emirate, the SEC reviewed the report of the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority on the progress of several implemented projects.

Reviewing the SRTA’s work progress in the emirate of Sharjah, His Excellency Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) stressed that the Authority constantly works on implementing an integrated plan for the improvement of roads network in the Emirate, providing the public with the best services.