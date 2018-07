Fayza Khabab, Director of the Volunteer Center at SSSD, responsible of the Noon Caravan, said that this educational and charitable initiative, which was launched by the SSSD in early September 2016, has witnessed the graduation of about 117 students, as well as the enrollment of 10 children in regular schools.

This comes in line with the initiative’s goals and objectives, aimed at focusing on the importance of the children’s education.