Spend the Summer Creatively at Al Noor Island

The events are part of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s activations under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA)’s ‘Sharjah Summer’ campaign. These edutainment activities are being hosted by all Shurooq leisure and family destinations in Sharjah, namely, Al Qasba, Al Noor Island, Al Majaz Waterfront, and others.

From latte decoration to architectural sketching and food styling, the months of June and July witnessed hoards of enthusiasts trying their hand at a variety of creative activities for a registration fee as low as AED 50.

July activities will be wrapped up with an exciting two-hour fashion illustration workshop on July 28, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, during which renowned fashion illustrator Rania Jishi will teach how to draw the human form from the perspective of style. Participants need to be above the age of 15 and pay a registration fee of AED 200.

August’s activities take off on the first Saturday of the month (Aug 4) with a smart gardening workshop from 4:00-6:00pm. Participants will pick up innovative tricks on enhancing their living spaces by learning how to make a range of attractive terrariums. Participants need to be above the age of 15 and pay a registration fee of AED 100.

At another smart gardening workshop on the following Saturday, August 11, gardening enthusiasts will be guided through a step-by-step process of re-potting an indoor plant and learn how to keep them in the best shape. Participants will be allowed to take their green experiments home. A registration fee of AED 100 is required and participants need to be above 15.

An Arabic calligraphy workshop will be organised next weekend, August 18, 4:00-6:00 pm, and is open to all aspiring calligraphy artists above 9 years of age. The last workshop in of the month will be hosted on August 25, and will be a two-hour course on cake decoration. Open to all above 9 years and requiring a small registration fee of AED 50, the activity will involve cute baking accessories like butterflies, colourful sprinkles, and other decoration tips.

Summer activities on the island will be ended with a workshop on decoupage art on September 1, the first Saturday of the month. The workshop is open to everyone above the age of 9.

Al Noor Island’s management is taking in registration requests both via email, [email protected] , and phone, 06 506 7000. For more information about the workshops, visit their social media accounts at @alnoorisland.

Marwa Obeid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Noor Island, said: “The activities we are offering Al Noor Island’s guests are in line with Shurooq’s summer activities that are being featured across all its leading leisure and family destinations in Sharjah. Given that schools take a long break during summer, we want these months to be enriching and memorable for our citizens and residents, where they can bring in their children and friends to together relish a host of interesting workshops that they will learn new skills from or enhance existing interests. I welcome everyone in Sharjah and the UAE to spend their Saturday evenings with us, and indulge in a variety of fun activities.”

Inaugurated in June, the activities already conducted include photography workshops, specialist latte art workshops, and others.

Al Noor Island’s working hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 12:00 midnight on weekends. The Butterfly House is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.