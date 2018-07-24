Sharjah Emiri Guard inaugurates "Year of Zayed" Exhibition

Colonel Jassem Mohammed Al Khayyal during the inauguration of the Exhibition

The Exhibition included a collection of photographs of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace), as well as the publications of the late founder of the UAE.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was also shown, featuring the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace), a glimpse into his life and his main achievements.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries from the General Directorate of the Emiri Guard.