Khorfakkan Club for Handicapped adopts plan for camping trip to Egypt

Headed by Luay Saeed Allay, Chairman of the Sports and media Committee of the Khorfakkan Club for Handicapped, the team of the athletic scholarship will include 4 trainers, 18 boys and girls players, and a couple of workers.

This came during a meeting held by the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Club for Handicapped, and chaired by Dr. Abdul Razaq Ahmed bani Rasheed, Chairman of the Board, in the presence of several other dignitaries.

Praising the Club’s significant role in enhancing sports, Dr. Abdul Razaq Ahmed bani Rasheed emphasised the importance of such gestures, which reflect the directives of our wise leadership to provide the support for achieving more international achievements, highlighting the success of the UAE in the field of sport.

Underscoring the useful impact of such sports camps, Dr. Abdul Razaq Ahmed bani Rasheed further stressed the need to provide all material and moral support and prepare distinctive camps outside the country, achieving more progress at the local and international levels.