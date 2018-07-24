Al Hamriyah Summer Forum launches its 3rd week programme

The programme includes several sports, cultural, and training activities, as well as various recreational trips, which are suitable for the participants in different age groups.

Rashid Ghanim Al Shamsi, Board Member of Al Hamriyah Club, chairmanship of the Supreme Committee of Al Hamriyah Summer Forum, pointed out that the program management committee is keen to diversify the activities that benefit the participants.

Al Shamsi praised the significant role of the strategic partners of Al Hamriyah Municipality Club.