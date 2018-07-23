Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi chairs ‘accreditation index’ meeting

The meeting was held in the presence of Brigadier General Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police and Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Ahmed, Deputy Director -General of the Federal Criminal Police Federation, along with members of the Accreditation indicator team from the various leaderships of the Ministry of the Interior.

At the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation between the Index working group and the General Directorate of the Federal Criminal Police in achieving the vision of the UAE 2021.

Lt. Col. Tareq Al-Midfa, Director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, reviewed the results of the initiatives adopted to achieve the national agenda to improve the security and police level and provide the best services to businessmen.

Concluding the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi thanked the General Directorate of the Federal Criminal Police, stressing the importance of working in a spirit of one team to achieve the goals and objectives that everyone aspires to.