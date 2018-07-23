SCM impounds 4045 abandoned vehicles within six months

  • Monday 23, July 2018 in 3:42 PM
  • Saeed Bourhaima
Sharjah 24: Achieving Sharjah’s vision to maintain public appearance, the Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has impounded 4045 abandoned vehicles during the first half of this year, after their owners failed to remove them.
This comes as part of the SCM’s keenness to carry out periodic inspection campaigns aimed at removing the vehicles, which the Municipality said affected the city’s “civilised appearance” negatively. 
 
Commenting on this, Saeed Bourhaima, head of Operations Management and Municipal Inspection in Sharjah City Municipality, said that the SCM had issued 10969  warnings to owners of unattended vehicles and impounded 4045  vehicles during the first half of this year. 
 
“All vehicles removed to the impounding yard had exhausted the official notice period affixed by inspectors,” the Municipality said. 