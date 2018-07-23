Prevention and Safety Authority continues “Prevention and Safety with Salama and Hamoud” workshop

The function, held in collaboration with the Sharjah Children's Centres of the “Rubu' Qarn Foundation' for Creating Leaders and Innovators”, saw the participation of 50 children from the Children Centres in Helwan area.

The Authority spares no effort in developing children’s awareness on the proper prevention techniques in an interesting and funny way using two main cartoon characters, “Salama and Hamoud”.

Cartoon characters prove to be the easiest way to get closer to children and develop their mentality in a prefect way that fit their age and thinking. These characters are funny enough to impart the targeted values and rules to children in a smooth way.

Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority, said that “Salama and Hamoud” characters help engrave preventive values in children’s mind, and encourage them to learn in a funny way.

“The cartoon characters, favoured by children, have been used in talking to them in an easy and understandable language that help efficiently enlighten them about such security and safety rules. They also spread preventive culture and put a smile on the children’s faces.”

He added that “Salama and Hamoud” characters have been well received by different segments of the society of various ages. “Their locally childish faces support and promote the safety ideas and initiatives of the Authority and set a role model for young children to follow re safety rules.”

Sheikha Al Ali, an Event Executive with the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, said the two characters discuss a variety of preventive information and guidelines, sending important awareness messages to children.

“The workshop is meant to enlighten Sharjah children on security and safety rules at home to curb accidents and dangers they may encounter,” she said.

The cartoon characters used in conveying these messages help affirm and promote safety and prevention culture among children, she underscored. “Children still spend a funny time, though.”