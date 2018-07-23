SCHS launches its 26th Summer Caravan

The Summer Camp includes a number of special activities under the auspices of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, aiming to integrate people with disabilities and give them the opportunity to participate in the community.

Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, pointed out that the summer camp was organised under the guidance of Her Excellency Sheikha Jamila bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of SCHS, in order to give the people with disabilities an opportunity to get the benefits from summer vacation.

The opening ceremony witnessed many artistic and recreational activities, with the participation of people with disabilities and their siblings.