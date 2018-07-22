SMAAD organises heat exhaustion campaign

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of heat exhaustion among all members of the community, especially workers who are exposed to direct sunlight.

Commenting on this, Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, SMAAD, pointed out that this is in line with “Year of Zayed” initiative, which aims to instill the positive values of giving and tolerance for all people living in the UAE.

Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi also added that in cooperation with Sharjah Medical District and Maliha Municipality, the SMAAD continues to raise awareness of the risk of heat exhaustion and methods of prevention, providing awareness-raising lectures in both languages Arabic and Urdu.

The campaign targeted 70 labourers who are exposed to direct sunlight.