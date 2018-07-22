Ahmed Al Owais: 120 participants in 2nd summer camp

Commenting on the launching, and in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club, said that the camp aims to provide young people with new skills in karate, taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu, as well as an integrated cultural program aimed at investing their leisure time.

Praising the media coverage of “Sharjah 24”, Al Owais added that the three-week summer camp starts from Sunday, July 22 and runs until August 16, with the participation of 120 trainees of both sexes.