18th Sharjah Islamic Forum’s ‘Scientific Course’ concludes

The course, organised by the Sharjah Islamic Forum under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, comes in line with the strategies of the cultural action of the Islamic Forum in organising Islamic culture events in the emirate.

Dr. Majid Bushlaibi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Islamic Forum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the 18th Science Course said that the 12- day course provided scientific lessons, a number of activities and cultural programs. He further underscored the number of participants, saying that about 4500 participants from inside and outside the country attended the course.

Dr. Majid Bushlaibi stressed that the 18th ‘Scientific Course’, with its distinctive lessons, has achieved impressive results.