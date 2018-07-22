Al Qasba Summer Fun Science Camp

Sharjah 24: Al Qasba, Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourist and family destination, put science at the centre of its first week of summer camp, from 15-19 July, with working models of robots and drones giving many of the youngsters their first taste of engineering.
The workshops and activities included ‘Mindstorm Robotics’, ‘Drones and Aerodynamics’ and ‘Young Engineers’ to stimulate the children’s imaginations and engage them in innovative technology.
 
The camp for children aged five years and over at Masrah Al Qasba - Theatre was run in collaboration with STEMA, whose courses help children to develop problem solving, critical thinking, communication and teamwork skills, in order for them to become decision makers, problem solvers, lifelong learners, and creators.
 
For registration and more information, visit Al Qasba website: www.alqasba.ae   
 
Al Qasba features numerous high-end amenities and modern tourist attractions, including restaurants, cafés, Masrah Al Qasba – Theatre, which accommodates 250 people, Multaqa Al Qasba – Conference and Meeting Halls, Kids Fun House, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, Maraya Art Centre and many others, that cater to visitors of all ages.