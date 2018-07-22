Al Qasba Summer Fun Science Camp

Attached variety of Images from the Summer Camp at Al Qasba

The workshops and activities included ‘Mindstorm Robotics’, ‘Drones and Aerodynamics’ and ‘Young Engineers’ to stimulate the children’s imaginations and engage them in innovative technology.

The camp for children aged five years and over at Masrah Al Qasba - Theatre was run in collaboration with STEMA, whose courses help children to develop problem solving, critical thinking, communication and teamwork skills, in order for them to become decision makers, problem solvers, lifelong learners, and creators.

For registration and more information, visit Al Qasba website: www.alqasba.ae

