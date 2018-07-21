SCCI adds 3 awards to Al Dhaid Dates Festival competition

The festival witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of visitors and tourists who enjoyed the festival's various activities, daily surprises and draws that targeted adults and young people on a number of valuable prizes.

Al Owais stressed the importance of the continuous holding of such festivals pointing out that the continuation of Al Dhaid Dates Festival in its third edition stems from the growing interest and care attached to palm trees.

Al Owais added that SCCI’s successive initiatives to increase the festival's prizes each edition are part of doubling the interest in the palm tree as a national treasure. He extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its unbroken efforts to promote and preserve UAE heritage.