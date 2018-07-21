Sharjah Police launch ‘Safe Summer’ initiative

This came during the meeting held in the Department of Strategy and Performance Development in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Majid Sultan Al Asm, Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police and a number of department heads and branch managers of Sharjah Police.

The meeting discussed intensifying efforts to support the dissemination of the concept of community culture and protecting society members from the use of narcotics, in addition to falling into traffic accidents by providing the necessary support and launch of awareness campaigns during the summer vacation in cooperation with all local.

Lt. Col. Al Asem stressed Sharjah Police’s keenness to support and enhance all efforts to protect the family and society, in addition to implementing awareness activities in the social media, and taking care of activities and supporting programmes to make the summer safer.