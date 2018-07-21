Al Hamriya Summer Camp’s participants visit Sharjah Science Museum

The 60-student delegation toured the different parts of the museum where they were briefed about the different services rendered by the Museum and the educational and scientific benefits it provides its visitors, which stimulate and augment their scientific thinking.

The delegation reviewed a number of applied scientific experiments on how balloons fly and balance in the human body, enjoying the diversity of the vocal layers and recognition of the parts of the human body. They also learnt about visual tricks, formation of 3-D objects, and the idea ofmicroscope work, in addition to enjoying several workshops and laser shows and many other activities.