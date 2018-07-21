Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji: Al Dhaid Dates Festival achieved unprecedented success

Al Tunaiji expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces for their efforts and unstinting support to Dhaid Dates Festival and other important events concerned with palm trees and agriculture in general.

He praised the synergy between the various government and private bodies and the spirit of cooperation and coordination among them for the success of the third edition of the festival which saw an increase in the number of palm owners and productive families.

He added that Al Dhaid City is fortunate to be selected as a venue for the festival industry and heritage activities in Sharjah through Al Dhaid Dates Festival which is the third of its kind in the country after the Liwa Dates Festival and Ajman Dates Festival.

The Dhaid Festival, which was launched in 2016, is one of the most prominent economic, tourism, heritage and promotional initiatives listed on the map of the annual activities of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry aiming to support the development of the eastern and central districts of the emirate.