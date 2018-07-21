SMD honours its partners in the 10th heat exhaustion campaign

The honouring came in the context of the importance of the role of partners and collaborators to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) to provide health and preventive services to all members of the community.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, officials, a large number of Sharjah Medical District employees and representatives of the participating and supporting bodies as well as volunteers in the campaign

In his opening speech, Al Zarouni highlighted the importance of enhancing communication, sincere efforts and genuine partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention represented in the Sharjah Medical District in honouring the symbols of giving and cooperation which played a major role in the success of Heat Exhaustion Campaign 2018.

He pointed out that this year’s campaign has achieved outstanding results and high level of quality and excellence.

At the end of the ceremony, the partners, supporters and volunteers in the campaign were honoured.