Sharjah Ruler signs contract to establish new botanical garden

Located adjacent to Sharjah New Mosque at the Sharjah – Kalba intersection with Emirates Bypass Road, the project covers more than 600,000 square metres.

The unique and scientific project is an addition to Sharjah's impressive record of achievements and a complementation of the educational, cultural and scientific vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as the new garden will house rare plant from different world countries. These plants will be documented according to the latest international systems, in addition to the establishment of advanced educational and training centres for different age groups, as well as specialised research institutes in the fields of modern plant sciences.

The project will allow visitors, citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah, and the UAE, university students and researchers in various scientific specialisations to identify these rare plants and learn about their importance these as well as increase their intellectual knowledge and information in this area.

The new Botanical Garden, along with the Seed Bank and Herbarium in Al Dhaid City, is an important addition to Sharjah's many scientific, educational and cultural institutions. It reflects the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to use scientific research and innovation to better deal with the challenges facing our societies, which push the wheel of progress in various areas.

The new botanical garden project is strategically located on the entrance to the Emirate of Sharjah, and is accessible to comers from and to Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

The signing ceremony was attended by Andrew Wali, Chairman of Grimshaw Consulting Limited; Keith Barwis, Director of Grimshaw, and Dr. Amr Abdel-Hamid, Director General of the Sharjah Research Academy.