Al Hamriya Summer Forum’s participants visit Al Dhaid Club’s shooting hall

  • Friday 20, July 2018 in 2:54 PM
  • During the students’ visit to Al Dhaid Club’s shooting hall
  • Part of student’s activities at Dreamland Aqua Park
Sharjah 24: The participants of Al Hamriya Summer Forum (24) visited Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club’s shooting hall. The visit comes as part of the joint sports cooperation among the clubs of the Emirate of Sharjah.
The visit was part of the summer activities of Sharjah Sports Council’s Summer programme 2018 themed “Your Holiday is Different” in cooperation with Al Hamriya Municipality.
 
The participants were familiarised with the facilities of the hall and briefed about the different local and international competitions hosted there.
 
The 40 participants enjoyed training on the arts of shooting and were instructed on the rules of the game.
 
In the same context, Al Hamriya Summer Forum organised several visits to other places in Sharjah including Dreamland Aqua Park and Sahara Centre.