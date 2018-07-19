Abdullah Al Owais: Al Dhaid Dates Festival contributes to food security

Al Owais said that the festival contributes to the food security of the country through encouraging and enabling the farmer to adhere to originality and continue to take care of trees and the quality of their fruits, especially the palm trees, which occupy a special place in the conscience and culture of the people of the UAE and their heritage.

Al Owais pointed out that the festival supports the UAE's 2071 centennial, which aims to sustain the development of future generations by strengthening the country's green areas, sustaining its food and water resources and preparing for climate change.

Al Owais added that Sharjah Chamber has been organising this event for the third year in a row, which sees an evident increase in the number of exhibitors. He went on to say that this year’s edition is rich in its cultural and heritage activities as well its valuable prizes.