Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi: We are proud of the UAE product; dates reach more than 54 countries

Dr. Al Zeyoudi expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces for their efforts and support to Dhaid Dates Festival and other important events.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Zeyoudi added that the third edition of Al Dhaid Dates Festival is witnessing great interest and attention from farmers who provide high quality products adding that the founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a visionary leader who focused heavily on agriculture, especially palm growing, which is an integral part of the process of environmental development and contributes to revitalising areas for plants, animals and all living things having a direct impact on food diversity in the UAE.