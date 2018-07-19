Sharjah Heritage Institute organises cultural program in Dibba Al Hisn

Sharjah 24: The activities of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, Dibba Al Hisn, on Thursday launched various activities to develop the cultural knowledge of the new generations and raise their awareness, underscoring the importance of preserving the local moral heritage through a series of programs and events that are suitable for different ages.
Dr. Khaled Al-Handiasi, Director of the Sharjah Heritage Institute of Dibba Al Hisn said that program touched on various heritage, cultural and entertainment activities.
The event was attended by a number of dignitaries and top officials.