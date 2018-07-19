SPSA meets its strategic partners

Commenting on this, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, has praised the coordination of such meetings, highlighting the importance of communication and coordination among various government departments and institutions, which enhance cooperation and consolidating efforts and joint action.

Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, briefed the attendees on the SPSA’s most important issues, as well as discussing the mechanism of work in accordance with the Authority's policy.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defense, stressed that the responsibility for prevention, safety and the protection of lives and property is a societal responsibility.

Colonel Arif Hassan Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police confirmed that the meeting aims to discuss ways of cooperation between government institutions in the Emirate, which is a basic requirement to raise the level of services.