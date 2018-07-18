Sharjah Medical District continuous heat exhaustion campaign

The heat exhaustion campaign comes in line with the District activities and its awareness, health and community initiatives aimed at enhancing awareness among community members of the various health risks and creating safe living and work environment in the smiling emirate. She added that the campaign targets labourers who are exposed to direct sunlight.

The heat exhaustion campaign comes in line with the constant efforts to provide safety to workers adding that the municipality cooperated last week with Sharjah Charity International to distribute more than 700 umbrella-shaped hats to workers exposed to direct sunlight.

The initiative aims to make workers happy and provide them with suitable and safe work environment believing in the pivotal role this segment of the community plays in enhancing the municipal work and as part of the municipality’s initiatives in the Year of Giving.