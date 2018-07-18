DFDC launches initiative to develop family skills

The initiative included a series of family life training courses and workshops that are presented by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of Family Cohesion Department at Dubai’s Community Development Authority, CDA, and Counselor of Mawada Initiative of DFDC, and the Kuwaiti consultant Afaf Al Jassem.

The workshops will discuss the rights and obligations between the husband and wife, and how should the married persons properly plan for their family lives.

The initiative is a strategic goal within the DFDC’s objectives to develop various family skills between the spouses.