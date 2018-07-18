Mughaider District Council honours high school graduates

The honouring ceremony was attended by Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah, DSVA, and several other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi delivered a speech in which he expressed his congratulations to all the graduates, wishing them a fruitful future to complete their journey. Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi also extended his congratulations to the graduates’ families.

Then the graduates were honoured and commended for their outstanding efforts and results.