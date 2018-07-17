SCHS honours 12 graduates with disability

On the occasion, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), praised the unlimited support provided by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to people with disabilities in various fields, especially education, to empower, support and integrate them.

For her part, Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services stressed that the honouring of Deaf students comes under the guidance of Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of SCHS, in recognition of their efforts.

Al Yafei thanked Abdullah Al Owais for SCCI continuous cooperation and expressed her hope for furthering this cooperation.

The graduates and their parents expressed their great happiness for this honour, and extended their appreciation to Sheikha Jameela, who, without her support, such an achievement would not have been made.