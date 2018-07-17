Sharjah Ladies Club Branches trains employees on first aid and CPR

The session was held on 10 July and delivered by Dr.Khaled Mbaya, PhD in emergency medicine, Al Zahra Hospital. The main topics included the basic first aid procedures, primary health care, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and artificial respiratory in emergency situations.

The session included a theoretical lesson and a practical exercise that aim to teach participants how to response to emergency situation and learn more about the mission and responsibilities of first aiders including assessing casualty and determining symptoms in order to provide the necessary support while they are waiting for specialised medics or before going to hospital.

Ms. Mariam Abdullah Mohammed, Head of Human Resources and Finance, SLCB said: "At the Sharjah Ladies Club Branches, we put the safety and health of our team and club members at top priority. The First Aid course organized for the staff is part of our social responsibility for educating our employees about primary care practices in emergency situations and train them on how to respond to the incidents that may occur at work place. We aim to raise awareness among all society members in the UAE on the importance of first aid procedures. "