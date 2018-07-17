SEC adopts SDTPS’s recommendations to provide best services

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the report of the Higher Human Resources Committee. His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department, stressed that all the decisions that were adopted translate the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in providing appropriate working environments in local departments and institutions.

The report stated that the committee held 27 meetings during the first half of 2018, and several cases were reviewed. The Council praised the Committee’s efforts in following -up with all topics focused on employees' career development.

The Council also reviewed the projects of the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), including the engineering project for the new areas.

Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of SDTPS, briefed the attendees on all phases of the project, and submitted a number of recommendations that will provide the best services to citizens and residents of Sharjah.

The Council adopted the SDTPS’s recommendations, commending its continuing efforts to work on strategic projects that serve various residential areas, contributing to the achievement of family stability.

The Council also approved the addition of the transport vehicles and tow trucks to the Vehicle Tracking System in the Emirate of Sharjah. This aims to prevent and combat vehicle thefts, increases the drivers’ security awareness, and limit the smuggling of stolen vehicles abroad.