Sharjah Government signs two agreements with ‘Lufthansa Aviation’, Naboodah Motors

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, Abdullah Salem Al Mashwi, Director of Human Resources Department, Saif Deafis, Director of the Executive Office of the chairman of SDHR and Abdullah Yousif, Head of Development and Follow-up at SDHR.

The first agreement with the Lufthansa Aviation Group will grant employees of the Government of Sharjah, at various levels and their respective positions, special privileges in the travel sector of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austria, Canada Airlines and United Airlines.

The offer includes travel from Dubai to Europe, the United States and Canada with discounts on first-class, business class, excellent tourist class and economy class.

The second agreement with Al Naboodah Automobiles offers discounts on Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and post-sale sales and spare parts services.

Dr. Bin Khadem, said that the department endeavours, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and part of its strategic plan, to provide incentives and first –class services to the employees of the government to motivate them, raise their competence and productivity and provide an encouraging work environment.